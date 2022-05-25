Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) Position Boosted by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 1.28% of Tailwind Acquisition worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWND. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tailwind Acquisition by 6,568.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tailwind Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Tailwind Acquisition by 58.7% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Tailwind Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 255.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tailwind Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

