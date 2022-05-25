Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$3.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.60-$0.70 EPS.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $121.04. The stock had a trading volume of 46,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,552. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.08.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.91.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.