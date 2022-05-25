Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TANH opened at $0.24 on Friday. Tantech has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TANH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tantech by 7,177.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 179,437 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tantech in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Tantech by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tantech during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tantech during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

