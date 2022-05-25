TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.71 and last traded at $12.80. Approximately 5,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 293,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of TDCX in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TDCX during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in TDCX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in TDCX in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TDCX in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in TDCX in the 4th quarter worth about $383,000.

TDCX Company Profile (NYSE:TDCX)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

