TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.22 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) will report sales of $77.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.00 million to $77.70 million. TechTarget posted sales of $63.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year sales of $316.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $315.13 million to $317.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $363.13 million, with estimates ranging from $359.73 million to $368.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

In other TechTarget news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $372,412.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.32. The company had a trading volume of 136,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,840. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $56.83 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.12 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.11 and its 200 day moving average is $82.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

