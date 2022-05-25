Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:HQH opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $28.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 35.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 10.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. 17.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

