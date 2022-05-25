Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.
Tekla Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
NYSE:HQH opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $28.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89.
About Tekla Healthcare Investors (Get Rating)
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH)
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.