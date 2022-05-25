TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions for global and disruptive brands. The company provides integrated solutions and capabilities span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, digital transformation and IT lifecycle solutions, data annotation and intelligent automation, and omnichannel CX solutions which include content moderation, trust and safety solutions and other managed solutions. TELUS International is based in VANCOUVER, British Columbia. “

TIXT has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.31.

Shares of TIXT opened at $23.94 on Friday. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average of $27.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,118,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,253,000 after purchasing an additional 589,026 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,338,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,428 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,798,000 after acquiring an additional 699,567 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,792,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after acquiring an additional 990,224 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,789,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,049,000 after acquiring an additional 117,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

