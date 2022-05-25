Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $44.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $55.00. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TCEHY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Investec downgraded Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tencent from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Tencent from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.24.

Get Tencent alerts:

TCEHY stock opened at $42.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.91. Tencent has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $81.35. The firm has a market cap of $404.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.41.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.