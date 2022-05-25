Tether (USDT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $73.20 Billion

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 25th. Tether has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion and $49.85 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13,793.53 or 0.46537429 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 83.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00060704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.01 or 0.00499367 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00033437 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000283 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,603.60 or 1.40364746 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008761 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 79,713,622,662 coins and its circulating supply is 73,275,094,959 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

