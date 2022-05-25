Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Sees Large Volume Increase After Insider Buying Activity

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following insider buying activity. Approximately 31,016 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,225,957 shares.The stock last traded at $73.27 and had previously closed at $69.92.

Specifically, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $359,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $198,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,556 shares of company stock worth $961,498 and have sold 9,799 shares worth $872,001. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.86 and a 200-day moving average of $84.85.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

