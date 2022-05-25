TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,054 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.51% of TFF Pharmaceuticals worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 51,268 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 259,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 63,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 18.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TFFP traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.65. 1,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,038. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $12.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.14.

TFF Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TFFP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.14% and a negative net margin of 24,245.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, Director Harlan F. Weisman acquired 4,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $25,382.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 542,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $3,506,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 651,365 shares of company stock worth $4,040,003. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

