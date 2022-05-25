The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives $91.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.40.

PLCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Shares of PLCE traded up $6.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,542. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $36.97 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $362.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.59 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 79.55% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman bought 2,500 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Children’s Place by 266.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 506,079 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth $14,225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Children’s Place by 816.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,918,000 after acquiring an additional 178,847 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Children’s Place by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 163,048 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth $7,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Children’s Place Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.