The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives $91.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.40.
PLCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Shares of PLCE traded up $6.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,542. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $36.97 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50.
In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman bought 2,500 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Children’s Place by 266.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 506,079 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth $14,225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Children’s Place by 816.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,918,000 after acquiring an additional 178,847 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Children’s Place by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 163,048 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth $7,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.
