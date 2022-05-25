The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of CRCW stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. 2,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,062. Crypto has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76.
About Crypto (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crypto (CRCW)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crypto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.