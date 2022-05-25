The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.7% of O Dell Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,482,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.27.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.92. 4,236,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,981,198. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $305.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.37. The company has a market capitalization of $297.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.41. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

