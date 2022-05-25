The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,469,139 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Middleby were worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Middleby by 410.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Middleby by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $138.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.99. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $201.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $994.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.97 million. Middleby had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.57 per share, with a total value of $202,376.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,211.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 600 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,856. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Middleby to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.57.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

