The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CAO Steve Ming Lo Sells 8,166 Shares

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $24,987.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 285,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,923.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $251.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.17. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 331.27% and a negative net margin of 46.07%. The business had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REAL. B. Riley decreased their price objective on RealReal from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on RealReal from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RealReal from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RealReal in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RealReal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in RealReal by 2,059.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RealReal by 758.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in RealReal by 105.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in RealReal by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in RealReal in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

