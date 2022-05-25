The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright Sells 16,870 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $51,622.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,611,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,992,169.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Julie Wainwright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 22nd, Julie Wainwright sold 2,223 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $13,360.23.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.30. The company has a market cap of $251.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.58. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.17. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 331.27% and a negative net margin of 46.07%. The company had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. RealReal’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 758.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 2,059.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in RealReal by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in RealReal in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in RealReal in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on RealReal from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on RealReal from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on RealReal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on RealReal from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RealReal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.65.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

