The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) to Issue GBX 6.30 Dividend

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:SGE opened at GBX 663.80 ($8.35) on Wednesday. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 627.80 ($7.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 862.20 ($10.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 702.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 738.27.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of The Sage Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($9.25) to GBX 700 ($8.81) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.56) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 725 ($9.12).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

