The Sage Group plc Plans Dividend of $0.26 (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2625 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

SGPYY stock opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.38. The Sage Group has a one year low of $31.88 and a one year high of $47.89.

SGPYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 570 ($7.17) to GBX 590 ($7.42) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($9.06) to GBX 730 ($9.19) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($12.21) to GBX 880 ($11.07) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $640.00.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

