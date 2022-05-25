The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Toro during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Toro by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TTC opened at $76.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.40. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $74.29 and a 52 week high of $115.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.07 million. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

