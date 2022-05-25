The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Position Decreased by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,555 shares of company stock worth $7,679,185 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.47.

TRV traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,974. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.31. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

