The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,762 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.12.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.81. 217,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,013,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.18 billion, a PE ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.