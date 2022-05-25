Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Trading 6.9% Higher

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.34. 4,437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,030,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.28.

The company has a market cap of $686.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57.

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,947,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,421,000 after buying an additional 648,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,772,000 after buying an additional 583,752 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,478,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,201,000. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,500,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

