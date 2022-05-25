TheStreet Downgrades PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PPG has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.70.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $121.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.93. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $111.32 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

