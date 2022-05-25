TI Fluid Systems plc to Issue Dividend of €0.01 (LON:TIFS)

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of TIFS stock opened at GBX 160.62 ($2.02) on Wednesday. TI Fluid Systems has a one year low of GBX 150.20 ($1.89) and a one year high of GBX 330.50 ($4.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 173.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 215.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £835.68 million and a PE ratio of 69.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 310 ($3.90) to GBX 280 ($3.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 260 ($3.27) to GBX 220 ($2.77) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TI Fluid Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 324 ($4.08).

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light-duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

