Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $25.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.47. Timberland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 34.70%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

In other news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon C. Parker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $25,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,601.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 279,393 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,462 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 30.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 74,232 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 35.0% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 136,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 35,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

