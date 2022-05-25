TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Trading Up 8.4%

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) was up 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.88 and last traded at $22.88. Approximately 12,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 821,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

TMST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on TimkenSteel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.77.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ken V. Garcia bought 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $66,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 508,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 37,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 311.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 343,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 259,832 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.