TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Trading Up 8.4%

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) was up 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.88 and last traded at $22.88. Approximately 12,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 821,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.
TMST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on TimkenSteel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.77.
In related news, Director Ken V. Garcia bought 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $66,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 508,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 37,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 311.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 343,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 259,832 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TimkenSteel (TMST)
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.