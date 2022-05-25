Topps Tiles Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:TPT)

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Topps Tiles stock opened at GBX 52.95 ($0.67) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 55.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 60.14. Topps Tiles has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50.85 ($0.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 81 ($1.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £104.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.26) price objective on shares of Topps Tiles in a research note on Tuesday.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

