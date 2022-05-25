Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Rating Increased to Buy at Nomura

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TRYIY stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22. Toray Industries has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $14.07.

Get Toray Industries alerts:

About Toray Industries (Get Rating)

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.