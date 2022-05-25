Tornado Cash (TORN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.38 Million

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 25th. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $33.38 million and approximately $8.64 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $30.35 or 0.00102446 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 59.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,097.19 or 0.50958119 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 86% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00045668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.00 or 0.00499559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00033579 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000283 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,308.87 or 1.39431449 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

