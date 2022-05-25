Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,660 Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,800,000 after buying an additional 19,036 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Post by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 357,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Post by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 233,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,289,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Post by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,237,000 after buying an additional 11,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Post by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:POST traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.71. The company had a trading volume of 12,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,236. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $82.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.66.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Post had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.26 per share, with a total value of $1,007,624.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,814.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $394,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,164.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

POST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.20.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

