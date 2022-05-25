Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,493 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $57,426,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 58,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 27,406 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 77.7% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 594,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,980,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.19.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $95.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,620,537. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $94.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.89. The company has a market capitalization of $402.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

