Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Invests $470,000 in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,674 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBL. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

Shares of JBL stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $57.22. 3,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,123. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.90%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

