Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 561.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 52,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCB stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.56. 4,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.97. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.58.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.95. ArcBest had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.90%.

ARCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.10.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

