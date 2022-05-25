Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,604 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James C. White sold 5,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $376,292.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,663.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. White sold 1,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $101,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $665,542. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IBTX traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $69.90. 5,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.61. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.82 and a 52 week high of $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.38.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $144.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 33.81%. Independent Bank Group’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.40%.

IBTX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

