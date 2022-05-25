Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Takes $290,000 Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,790,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,480,000 after buying an additional 147,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,311,000 after buying an additional 47,781 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,182,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,952,000 after buying an additional 55,052 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 461.0% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,300,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,433,000 after buying an additional 1,068,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after buying an additional 34,558 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

LW traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $63.43. 14,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average is $61.65. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $85.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. The company had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.64%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

