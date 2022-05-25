Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Takes $352,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $113,902.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,727 shares of company stock valued at $8,287,923. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.88. 113,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,253. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

About Progressive (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.