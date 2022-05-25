TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.48

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.48 and traded as high as $4.55. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 859,015 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on TGA. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.72) price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $329.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49.

TransGlobe Energy ( NASDAQ:TGA Get Rating ) (TSE:TGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $52.95 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from TransGlobe Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. TransGlobe Energy’s payout ratio is presently 7.30%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,343,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after acquiring an additional 62,387 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,238,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 247,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 593,031 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,078,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 821,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in TransGlobe Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 970,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 56,296 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.