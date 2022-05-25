Travala.com (AVA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.57 Million

Travala.com (AVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Travala.com has a total market cap of $37.96 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00002497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Travala.com has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,706.09 or 0.29317442 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.90 or 0.00501427 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00034404 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000271 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,916.06 or 1.41150806 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,192,537 coins. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars.

