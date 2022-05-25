Treat DAO Market Cap Achieves $4.58 Million (TREAT)

Treat DAO (TREAT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14,315.15 or 0.48171905 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 84.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00056715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.02 or 0.00498089 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00033159 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008765 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

