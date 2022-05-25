Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,545,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,729 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Trex were worth $208,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TREX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,929,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Trex in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,686,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Trex by 49.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,393,000 after acquiring an additional 137,260 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trex by 50.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trex by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 990,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,680,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TREX traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $60.08. 702,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,913. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $140.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.09.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.67 million. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TREX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $118.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zelman & Associates began coverage on Trex in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.39.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

