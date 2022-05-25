Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TREX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Trex from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Trex in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.39.

Trex stock opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.86.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.67 million. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

