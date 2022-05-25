TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Gap Down to $44.42

Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.42, but opened at $43.22. TriCo Bancshares shares last traded at $44.49, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.

TCBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens raised TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.35 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 30.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

In other news, Director Anthony L. Leggio acquired 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,027.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 108,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,214.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cory W. Giese sold 2,500 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. Davis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,105,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter worth $7,911,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 9.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 939,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 84,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,711,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 534.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 67,761 shares during the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.