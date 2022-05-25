Trifast (LON:TRI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $133.03

Shares of Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 133.03 ($1.67) and traded as low as GBX 103.06 ($1.30). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 106 ($1.33), with a volume of 14,368 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of £136.08 million and a PE ratio of 16.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 108.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 132.81.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

