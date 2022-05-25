Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Insider Kyle Steven Brown Buys 3,377 Shares

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) insider Kyle Steven Brown acquired 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,979.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,619.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TRIN opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39. Trinity Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $572.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Trinity Capital had a net margin of 101.25% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $23.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 million. Analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective (up from $19.50) on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 32.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 65,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 15,979 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 27,469.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 96.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 65,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 22.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

