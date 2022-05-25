TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.14

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 36000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.54 million and a PE ratio of 155.00.

TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter.

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on six contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

