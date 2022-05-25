Tristel (LON:TSTL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $386.07

Shares of Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 386.07 ($4.86) and traded as low as GBX 330 ($4.15). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 330 ($4.15), with a volume of 18,740 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £159.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 316.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 385.80.

In related news, insider Paul Christopher Swinney acquired 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 311 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £12,284.50 ($15,458.03). Also, insider Elizabeth Dixon acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($18,875.05).

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products, which include cleanroom, laboratory, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and toiletry disinfectants under the Crystel brand; and airborne and veterinary device disinfectants under the Anistel brand.

