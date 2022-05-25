Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBKGet Rating) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.98. Triumph Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBKGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 22.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TBK shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.85.

NASDAQ:TBK traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.03. 177,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,142. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.27. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $62.37 and a 12 month high of $136.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 48.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Bancorp (Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

