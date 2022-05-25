TRON Price Up 19.1% Over Last Week (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. TRON has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion and approximately $1.40 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TRON has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0837 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000227 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001768 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 94,613,451,368 coins and its circulating supply is 94,613,434,901 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

