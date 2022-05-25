TROY (TROY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.16 Million

TROY (TROY) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One TROY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TROY has a total market cap of $39.15 million and $9.16 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TROY has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,751.64 or 0.29560610 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.71 or 0.00502298 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00034233 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008893 BTC.

TROY Profile

TROY was first traded on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade . TROY’s official website is troytrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

